Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (9-15) and Morehead State Eagles (9-16) squaring off at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 70-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Eagles are coming off of a 69-55 loss to Southeast Missouri State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee State 70, Morehead State 59
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came in a 70-68 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on February 2.
- Morehead State has seven losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on January 28
- 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 29
- 59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 26
- 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on December 4
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -169 scoring differential, falling short by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 58.9 points per game to rank 295th in college basketball and are allowing 65.7 per outing to rank 219th in college basketball.
- On offense, Morehead State is scoring 60.6 points per game this season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its season average (58.9 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.
- The Eagles are averaging 67.8 points per game this season at home, which is 15.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (51.9).
- Morehead State cedes 63.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.5 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 59.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 58.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
