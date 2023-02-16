Kentucky vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (17-9) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-14) at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-63 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
Last time out, the Wildcats lost 74-52 to Ole Miss on Monday.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Kentucky vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 69, Kentucky 63
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats picked up their best win of the season on January 29, when they secured a 77-54 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have nine losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on January 15
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 140) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 227) on November 13
- 70-44 over Dayton (No. 254) on November 23
- 95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 286) on December 21
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats score 69.2 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allow 68.9 (294th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Kentucky is putting up 65.3 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (69.2 points per game) is 3.9 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Wildcats have been worse in home games this year, putting up 68.5 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Kentucky allows 66.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 75 on the road.
- The Wildcats' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 66.2 points a contest compared to the 69.2 they've averaged this year.
