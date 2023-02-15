How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13 ACC) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPNU
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Louisville shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 3-11 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 302nd.
- The Cardinals average 64 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.4 the Cavaliers give up.
- When Louisville puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 3-13.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Louisville is averaging 1.3 more points per game (66.2) than it is in away games (64.9).
- In home games, the Cardinals are allowing 9.3 fewer points per game (72.6) than when playing on the road (81.9).
- In home games, Louisville is draining 0.8 fewer treys per game (6.8) than away from home (7.6). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (39.4%).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Florida State
|L 81-78
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/7/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 91-57
|Petersen Events Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Miami
|L 93-85
|Watsco Center
|2/15/2023
|Virginia
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/18/2023
|Clemson
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
