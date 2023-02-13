Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (19-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-13) going head-to-head at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.
The Wildcats lost their last outing 72-65 against Alabama on Thursday.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Kentucky 63
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats notched their best win of the season on November 23, a 70-44 victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 110th-most victories.
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on January 15
- 77-54 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on January 29
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on December 7
- 95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on December 21
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (96th in college basketball) and give up 68.7 per outing (290th in college basketball).
- In SEC action, Kentucky has averaged 3.4 fewer points (66.5) than overall (69.9) in 2022-23.
- The Wildcats are scoring fewer points at home (68.5 per game) than away (72.8).
- At home, Kentucky allows 66.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 75.2.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Wildcats are tallying 66 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.9.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.