Sunday's game between the Murray State Racers (11-11) and the Evansville Purple Aces (10-12) at CFSB Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-59 and heavily favors Murray State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Racers suffered an 82-71 loss to Indiana State.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Murray State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 79, Evansville 59

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers' best win of the season came in a 51-44 victory on December 16 against the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in our computer rankings.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 11

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 30

67-48 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 1

57-36 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 26

83-48 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 15

Murray State Performance Insights