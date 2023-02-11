How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) will look to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-8, 7-4 SEC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 42.5% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Kentucky is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 109th.
- The Wildcats' 75.1 points per game are six more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 14-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.9 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky is scoring more points at home (79.5 per game) than on the road (66.8).
- The Wildcats allow 65.1 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.
- At home, Kentucky drains 7 trifectas per game, one more than it averages on the road (6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.5%).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 75-66
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/4/2023
|Florida
|W 72-67
|Rupp Arena
|2/7/2023
|Arkansas
|L 88-73
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Rupp Arena
