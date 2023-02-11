Saturday's game features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-10) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-12) facing off at Pete Mathews Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Jacksonville State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Colonels fell in their most recent game 70-63 against Kennesaw State on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Eastern Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 71, Eastern Kentucky 58

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Colonels beat the Stetson Hatters 83-70 on January 28.

Eastern Kentucky has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 5

95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 11

71-41 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 21

79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 23

83-62 on the road over Army (No. 248) on December 18

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights