Bellarmine vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (10-13) and Bellarmine Knights (7-18) going head to head at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kennesaw State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Knights' last game was a 59-54 loss to Jacksonville State on Thursday.
Bellarmine vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Bellarmine vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 71, Bellarmine 58
Bellarmine Schedule Analysis
- Against the North Florida Lady Ospreys on January 19, the Knights picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.
- Bellarmine has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 21
- 72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 23
- 85-77 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on January 14
- 60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 301) on December 8
Bellarmine Performance Insights
- The Knights' -232 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per contest (305th in college basketball).
- Bellarmine has averaged 2 more points in ASUN action (62.3) than overall (60.3).
- The Knights average 64 points per game at home, and 56 on the road.
- At home Bellarmine is allowing 63.8 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than it is on the road (76.7).
- While the Knights are posting 60.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 63.1 a contest.
