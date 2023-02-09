Thursday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) matching up with the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

The Lady Toppers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 77-75 victory over UTEP.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Western Kentucky 59

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Lady Toppers' best win this season came against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in our computer rankings. The Lady Toppers took home the 66-55 win at home on January 19.

Western Kentucky has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 11

79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 163) on December 29

75-71 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 11

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on February 4

67-63 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on January 26

Western Kentucky Performance Insights