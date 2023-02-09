The Little Rock Trojans (7-18, 3-9 OVC) match up against the Morehead State Eagles (16-9, 9-3 OVC) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Alex Gross of the Eagles is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Little Rock

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Jack Stephens Center

Jack Stephens Center Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Morehead State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Morehead State beat the Southern Indiana on Saturday, 71-66 in OT. Mark Freeman scored a team-high 16 points (and added four assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mark Freeman 16 4 4 1 0 1 Kalil Thomas 14 6 0 1 1 4 Drew Thelwell 12 5 0 2 0 0

Morehead State Players to Watch

Gross is posting a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.8 points and 0.8 assists, making 57.4% of his shots from the floor.

Drew Thelwell gets the Eagles 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Eagles get 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jake Wolfe.

The Eagles get 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Branden Maughmer.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)