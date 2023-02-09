Eastern Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST
Thursday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (9-13) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-11) at KSU Convocation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Kennesaw State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Colonels' last outing on Saturday ended in an 82-69 loss to Austin Peay.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
Eastern Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Eastern Kentucky 63
Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Colonels beat the Stetson Hatters 83-70 on January 28.
- Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).
Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 5
- 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 11
- 71-41 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 21
- 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 23
- 83-62 on the road over Army (No. 248) on December 18
Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Colonels' +166 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per outing (311th in college basketball).
- Eastern Kentucky scores fewer points in conference play (74 per game) than overall (77.2).
- At home, the Colonels score 82.8 points per game. On the road, they average 70.4.
- Eastern Kentucky allows 65.2 points per game at home, and 78.3 on the road.
- In their previous 10 games, the Colonels are scoring 72.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 77.2.
