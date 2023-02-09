Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-10) taking on the Bellarmine Knights (7-17) at 6:15 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-53 victory as our model heavily favors Jacksonville State.
The Knights enter this matchup after an 87-82 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday.
Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 76, Bellarmine 53
Bellarmine Schedule Analysis
- When the Knights defeated the North Florida Lady Ospreys, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on January 19 by a score of 65-59, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- Bellarmine has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).
Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 21
- 72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 23
- 85-77 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on January 14
- 60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 301) on December 8
Bellarmine Performance Insights
- The Knights are being outscored by 9.4 points per game, with a -227 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.6 points per game (269th in college basketball), and allow 70 per contest (308th in college basketball).
- In ASUN action, Bellarmine has averaged 2.4 more points (63) than overall (60.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Knights score 64 points per game. On the road, they average 56.2.
- In 2022-23 Bellarmine is giving up 14.7 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (78.5).
- While the Knights are averaging 60.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 62.9 a contest.
