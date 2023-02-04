Saturday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC) and the Florida Gators (13-9, 6-3 SEC) squaring off at Rupp Arena (on February 4) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-67 victory for the Wildcats, who are slightly favored.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Kentucky. The total has been set at 135.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Line: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky -5.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -210, Florida +170

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kentucky vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+5.5)



Florida (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Kentucky is 9-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida's 10-8-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 12-8-0 and the Gators are 7-12-0. The teams combine to score 146.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total. Kentucky is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while Florida has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (scoring 75.3 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball while giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 101st in college basketball) and have a +187 scoring differential overall.

The 36.1 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 21st in the nation, and are 8.8 more than the 27.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

Kentucky connects on 7 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (54th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats rank 62nd in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 98th in college basketball defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 10.8 per game (54th in college basketball) and force 11 (284th in college basketball action).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.