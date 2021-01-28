When Should You Retain a Car Collision Lawyer?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vanover, Hall & Bartley and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vanover, Hall & Bartley, visit https://vhblaw.com/.

If you have sustained injuries following a motor vehicle collision, you have the right to seek damages which will help to significantly reduce the financial burden caused by the incident.

While insurance companies may be able to settle minor collision claims, where the claims are significant, having an attorney is essential. Here are some of the situations that may call for the assistance of a lawyer with experience in these type of cases.

You Have Injuries

After an accident, the extent of the injuries you’ve sustained determines if you need to call for a lawyer. Typically, if a person gets minor injuries like scratches, he/she may not need legal representation.

But, if you are involved in an accident, it’s still important to seek medical attention immediately. This confirms if you’ve sustained injuries that aren’t immediately apparent, like a concussion. And remember that even a simple whiplash, soft tissue damage, or spinal trauma can lead to more serious conditions. If these injuries will incur medical bills worth more than a thousand dollars, it’s best to call the car accident attorneys.

No One Admits Fault

You should consider hiring someone who can help you if the person who has caused the accident does not admit fault. If a significant amount of damage and injuries are involved, a lawyer can help determine what should be done to assist you in your claim.

In some states like Kentucky, a “comparative fault” system is used, which can be confusing. This system considers your share of fault, which reduces the amount of damages you may receive. A comparative fault system can be a challenge when it comes to resolving fault, which is why it’s crucial to have a lawyer.

Problems With the Insurance Company

Different problems may arise when you submit your claim to the insurance company. Remember that insurance companies have a team of lawyers and trained claims adjusters who will evaluate your claim to the advantage of the insurance company.

Facing a team of lawyers or a huge company by yourself isn’t a wise decision. Thankfully, you can always get a lawyer who’s trained in negotiating with insurance companies. Their legal representation will help you get fair compensation.

