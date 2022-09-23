2022 SOAR Summit returns to Pikeville on October 19-20 2022 SOAR Summit to cast 10-Year Vision for Region

Sponsored - What are the next 10 years in Eastern Kentucky worth to you? To your kids? To your community? In 10 years?

We’ll cast a vision for the next decade and discuss your role in making it come true at the 2022 SOAR Summit. It is set for October 19-20 in Pikeville and is presented by Appalachian Wireless and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

We’ve just updated our agenda. You can view it here.

Focus Sessions on important topics

New to this year’s Summit is Focus Sessions. We understand that many attending the Summit are passionate about many important issues. That’s why we’ve crafted Focus Sessions featuring subject-matter experts and workshops.

Most Focus Sessions are grouped in pairs of two, 45-minute windows. The Community Broadband and Planning Focus Session will be expansive, encompassing two full days. This program is specifically targeted at elected officials, community planners, and organizations working to bring greater access to broadband in Eastern Kentucky communities.

We’ve also partnered with the Center on Rural Innovation to host a two-hour Community Ecosystem Workshop. Those participating will use a canvas for building entrepreneurial ecosystems and identify gaps, assets, and goals for the future of your community.

Other Focus Session topics include:

How to develop a winning pitch

Social Media Workshop

Second Chance Employment and Re-Entry

EKY Remote: Establishing Remote Work as a Sector

You can check out Focus Sessions in our updated agenda.

Keynote Speakers

Unlike past Summits, this year’s event will feature multiple keynote speakers. This is intended to have subject-matter experts share their knowledge, while also encouraging us with practical next steps to achieve the 10-year vision we’ll cast.

Confirmed keynote speakers include:

Mark Rembert, Director of Research and Knowledge at the Center on Rural Innovation

Colby Hall, Executive Director at SOAR

Ben Ledo, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at MakeMyMove

Nate Morris, CEO at Rubicon Global

Bob Schena, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder at Rajant Corporation

Congressman Hal Rogers, SOAR’s founding co-principal officer, and Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin will also speak.

New Look, Familiar Location

We’ll have a new look at a familiar location for this year’s Summit. This includes utilizing arena seating for a new plenary session area. This will allow us to expand our Exhibit Hall, allowing more space and interactions with exhibitors. This also allows you, the attendees, to interact with exhibits on a personal level.

The Summit Reception, presented by the University of Pikeville, will be at the MountainTop Media Stage at the Main Street Entrance of the Appalachian Wireless Arena. It’ll feature food products incorporating the KY Proud and Appalachia Proud products, entertainment, and a cash bar. The fun won’t stop there, as we’ll have entertainment into the evening and feature local and regional food trucks along Pikeville’s Main Street.

Secure Your Seat for Appalachia’s Premier Event

Lock in your seat for the SOAR Summit HERE. Registration is all-inclusive and includes:

All programming

The SOAR Summit Reception, presented by the University of Pikeville

Breakfast, Lunch, and Snacks on both days

The SOAR Summit Exhibit Hall

Are you a college student, high school student, or high school teacher wanting to bring an entire class to the Summit? Thanks to Toyota Tsusho, we are offering free admission to college and high school students in Eastern Kentucky. We are also offering transportation stipends to high school groups. For more information, please contact Karen Prater Roberts at karen@soar-ky.org or call (606) 766-1160.