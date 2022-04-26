Locals are fighting back against High Energy Bills

Sponsored - As much as 40% of a building’s energy is lost due to air infiltration due to gaps, holes, and air leaks—which can all be prevented. Since this makes energy bills unnecessarily high, spray foam offers a solution: it weatherizes your home acting as both insulation and an air sealant, or air barrier, closing those nooks and crannies that let air escape that increases your monthly energy bills.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Energy Star program estimates that by adding insulation and sealing air leaks, you could save up to 20% on your monthly energy bills.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 56% of the energy used in a home goes to heating and cooling. Your home’s heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system has a big effect on your utility bills and your energy consumption. Maintaining an optimal HVAC system can make your home more energy efficient. Spray foam insulation can help reduce the workload on your HVAC system thanks to its high R-value and effectiveness. In fact, with spray foam, HVAC sizing can be reduced as much as 35% without the loss of efficiency and comfort.

SPRAY FOAM AS AN AIR SEALANT

Air leaks can waste energy and drive-up utility bills. Spray foam can weatherize your home by filling gaps and stopping the leaks in many areas of a home or building. Some common spots for air leaks that can be sealed with spray foam include:

Behind knee walls

Attic hatches

Wiring holes

Plumbing vents

Open soffits

Recessed light, furnace flue or duct chase ways

Basement rim joists, windows, and doors

