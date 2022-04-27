Is Your Home Triggering Your Allergies?

Sponsored - If you are an allergy sufferer, you know how miserable life can get when your allergies kick into high gear. A runny nose, itchy eyes, and sneezing are just the beginning. More severe symptoms can leave you with cold-like symptoms including fever, cough, and sinus infections. For anyone with breathing difficulties like asthma, allergies can be more than an illness or an inconvenience; they could become life threatening.

While you may not give much thought to it, your home’s insulation may be what’s affecting your allergies. Dust mites, pet dander, mildew, and molds are the main indoor allergens which can affect you and your family year-round inside of your home. Whether it’s an old insulation system, poorly installed insulation, or just the wrong insulation for your home, any one of these installation issues could be the source of your itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, wheezing, scratchy throat, or a cough.

Spray foam insulation is something that can provide a lot of relief to allergy sufferers. One of the key factors in eliminating allergens in your home is to keep them from getting inside in the first place. That means your home needs to be very well sealed, protecting it from outdoor allergens. Most homes have plenty of spaces that allergens can sneak in, whether it’s tiny cracks alongside your windows and doors or through air leaks in your attic.

Spray foam insulation works to seal all those tiny spaces, making it much more difficult for allergen-filled air to find its way inside. That can help keep out allergens such as pollen and dust. It can even help keep out carbon monoxide (an especially beneficial feature if you live near a busy street where there are a lot of idling cars).

Spray foam insulation doesn’t just block out allergens that come in on the air, either. It also keeps moisture from making its way into your home and creating mold and mildew, two things that can be especially troubling for allergy sufferers. Mold and mildew are common problems in homes with continued exposure to moisture. The dampness breeds mold and mildew that produce allergens and irritants, that if inhaled or touched can cause allergic reactions that include symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, and skin rash. Insulation can prevent mold growth by supporting dry, temperature-controlled conditions, eliminating the source of moisture that can produce unwanted allergens. Additionally, spray foam insulation can act as a powerful barrier against pests, meaning that your home can be more bug-free than ever, but it can help protect you from allergens carried in by pests.

