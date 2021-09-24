40th Annual Jenny Wiley Festival Scheduled Oct 6th-9th 2021

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Prestonsburg Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prestonsburg Tourism, visit http://jwfestival.com/

Come enjoy the longest continuous festival in Eastern Kentucky. See list of events below, we look forward to seeing you and your family at the festival in Prestonsburg, KY.

Schedule of Events

Day 1 Wednesday, October 6

6:00pm Casey’s Rides Open

6:00pm Pet Show Sally Gate Parking Lot Sheena Maynard (606) 506-5068

6:00pm Festival Opening Ceremony Municipal Lot Stage

6:15pm Floyd Central ROTC

6:30pm Martial Arts Demo

7:00pm Main Stage Mystery Meat Blues Band, Front Porch Pickin’

Day 2 Thursday, October 7

10:00am Arts & Crafts Open, Marketplace Open

10:30am Food Vendors Open

11:30am Lunchtime Entertainment

6:00pm Gospel Night

Day 3 Friday, October 8

10:00am Arts & Crafts Open, Marketplace Open

10:30am Food Vendors Open

11:30am Lunchtime Entertainment

6:00pmCasey’s Rides Open, Kid Zone Opens Near the fountain

6:30pm Cornhole Tournament City Hall Michael Tussey (606) 371-2967

6:00pm Friday Night Main Stage Burden of Proof, Idle Time, The Cleverlys

Day 4 Saturday, October 9

Registration starts at 8:00am Race Starts at 9:00am

A 5K for the Strays Presented by The Floyd County Animal Shelter. Contact Sheena Maynard for details 606-506-5068. Proceeds go to Floyd County Animal Shelter Municipal Parking Lot

10:00am Car Show Hosted By: Car Guys for Life, Bike Show Hosted By: Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club

10:00amArts & Crafts Open, Marketplace Open

10:30am Food Vendors Open

12:00pm Casey’s Rides Open, Kid Zone Opens Near the fountain

3:00pm Annual Festival Parade Lineup is at 2pm. Pikeville Medical Parking Lot South Lake Drive

5:00pm Saturday Night Main Stage: The Buzz, Down To The River Quiet Riot