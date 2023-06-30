Prestonburg prepares to host the best July 4th celebration in Kentucky!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Prestonsburg Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prestonsburg Tourism, visit https://prestonsburgky.org.

Prestonsburg is home to the second largest firework show in Kentucky on Independence Day. Just like the fireworks display, the day of celebration is big. Prestonsburg’s annual Star City Day event returns to downtown on July 4th from 5:00-10:00pm.

Star City Day infuses Eastern KY with art, music, and communal rejuvenation. This event welcomes the whole family to enjoy the day in a vibrant and creative atmosphere while preparing for one of the largest firework shows in Kentucky. Activities include free live music, free inflatables for kids, community canvas painting, photobooths, drum circles, local artisans, delicious food, & more! Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy all the festivities. Be sure to check out many of the incredible artisans and visitors on the Facebook event page!

The extraordinary day was started by the Star City Arts council to create a vibrant and creative day that all could enjoy. They certainly succeeded with that mission, allowing businesses, artists, and Star City attendees to mingle together and enjoy one another’s work.

“It is one of our absolute favorite events that we get to be a part of,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director, Samantha Johnson. “Mainly because it’s just so different, it’s not a festival, it really is just a celebration of artistry and music and the community coming together unlike any other event that I’ve ever seen. It can best be described as pure joy that comes from it.”

Following the Star City Day celebrations, Johnson says the second largest fireworks show in the Commonwealth will be kicking off at 10:00pm.

“It’s such a large display that spectators can really enjoy the show from most locations in Prestonsburg, including downtown at Star City Day and Archer Park. Grab a chair, bring your family, and enjoy the time.”

In addition to Star City Day, Archer Park will also host a carnival from June 29-July 4 with live music taking stage on July 3-4 at 7pm in the park. Profitness Multi-sports will kick off the full day of festivities with a bike ride at 9am through the Dawkins Trail and Prestonsburg Passage. Don’t miss the incredible Cruise-in Car Show at Sparkling’s Car Wash right down the street from Star City Day! Come Friday, Prestonsburg will return downtown with the second installment of the Star City Summer Series.

For more information on the day full of fun, visit prestonsburgky.org or following Prestonsburg Tourism on social media.