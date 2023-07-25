The 2023 Brother’s Keepers Burn Run will take place on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, 2023

The 2023 Brother’s Keepers Burn Run will take place on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Prestonsburg Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prestonsburg Tourism, visit https://prestonsburgky.org.

The 2023 Brother’s Keepers Burn Run will take place on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Archer Park in Prestonsburg, Ky. Do you love riding motorcycles and supporting great causes? This event is for you! The Burn Run is hosted by the Brother’s Keepers organization made up entirely of firefighters. While having great fun in the process, this weekend aims to raise money for Shriners Children Hospital. The weekend includes over 50 vendors, delicious food, motorcycle courses and rides, live music, and more!

When: Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 2023

Location: Archer Park – Prestonsburg, KY

Time: Friday 12:00PM-10:00PM; Saturday 9:00AM-10:00PM

Friday:

12:00PM-10:00PM - Inflatables, Artisans & Crafters

7PM - Front Porch Pickin’

8:45PM - Night Glow Ride

Saturday:

9:00AM-10:00PM - Inflatables, Artisans & Crafters

11:00AM - KSU Dice Run

12:00-3:30PM - Blood Drive

6:00PM - Free Live Music

8:00PM - Live Auction

WHAT IS THE “BURN RUN” and THEIR CHARITY?

The “Burn Run” is an annual charity event hosted each year by the local Brother’s Keepers Chapter 28.

This year’s charity recipient is Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Ky and the Floyd Co Shrine Club to assist families with transportation expenses.

Since they have Charted, Chapter 28 has Raised over $80,000 for Charity and continues to grow daily.

When: July 28-29, 2023

Where: Archer Park, Prestonsburg, KY