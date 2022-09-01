Annual Middle Creek Battle Reenactment takes place September 9-11 in Prestonsburg, KY

Sponsored - Not many battlefields in the United States can claim that not only did a future president serve in battle on their grounds but that they are now home to the second largest Abraham Lincoln monument in the world. However, all can be said to be true of the Middle Creek National Battlefield in Prestonsburg. Each year, the second weekend of September hosts a re-enactment of true American history. Located in a valley nestled between the Appalachian mountains of eastern Kentucky is the Middle Creek National Battlefield, site of the largest Civil War battle in the region. On September 9-11, the public is able to experience the battle and its history first hand during the annual Middle Creek Battle Reenactment. The event includes a Civil War era camp that is open from 10am-6pm, daily reenactments, educational stations, and more.

The Battle of Middle Creek, while small in nature, played a significant role in the Civil War. It ended Confederate supremacy in the region and launched the career of the man who would become our twentieth president. With good reason, it has been called the battle that launched a presidency.

The battle was also a testing ground on which reputations were made and lost. On January 10th, 1862, James A. Garfield, a former Ohio college professor and newly-minted colonel of a regiment of Ohio volunteers, launched an attack on a brigade of Confederate soldiers holding position on the ridges overlooking the Forks of Middle Creek, located two miles west of Prestonsburg, Kentucky. The Confederates were commanded by Brigadier General Humphrey Marshall, a seasoned veteran famous for his exploits during the Mexican War.

Maintaining control of Kentucky, the Union’s ninth most populous state, was very important to President Lincoln, who had been born there and appreciated its strategic value. The Union campaign leading up to the Battle of Middle Creek, initiated under his leadership, was part of an overall strategy designed to keep his native state within the Union fold.

The Battle of Middle Creek was a tragic example of the fratricidal, neighbor-against-neighbor warfare that characterized the struggle for Kentucky. Men of the 14th Kentucky Infantry, U.S.A. and the 22nd Kentucky Infantry, U.S.A., charged up the steep hillsides over-looking Middle Creek and engaged in hand-to-hand combat with men of the 5th Kentucky Infantry, C.S.A. The precipitous Confederate retreat that followed the battle cast a shadow over Humphrey Marshall and called into question his competence as a military commander.

Following the skirmish, the region faced terrible flooding and ice storms. Col. Garfield returned to the area with boats, food, and other essential supplies for the people, regardless of what side they supported. In addition to the victory itself, Garfield would later gain great support for the presidency on these good deeds he offered while here. When it came time for James A. Garfield to run for president, the people of Prestonsburg and Floyd County did not forget his kind actions. On March 4, 1881, President Garfield began serving as the 20th president of the United States. Today, the site is home to the World’s second largest Lincoln monument and two historical walking trails.

People of all ages now have the opportunity to witness this very story come to life during the Battle of Middle Creek Re-enactment. The 2022 weekend event begins on September 9th and runs Friday-Sunday. Onlookers can visit the free event beginning at 10am with battle re-enactments happening each day at 2pm. Camp learning stations are available along with special ceremonies.

FRIDAY :

9:00am-2:30pm- School Day/Living History

9:00pm- 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

SATURDAY :

10:00am- Camp Opens

11:00am- Ladies Lemonade Social

2:00pm- Battle of Ivy Mountain Reenactment

8:30pm- Night Battle

SUNDAY :

10:00am- Camp Opens

11:00am- Church Service

2:00pm- Battle of Middle Creek Reenactment