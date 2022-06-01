The Piarist School, a tuition-free private school in eastern Kentucky, is now accepting new enrollments

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Piarist School and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Piarist School, visit https://www.piaristschool.org/

A private-school education is often very costly, but a small school in Hagerhill, Kentucky is making sure it doesn’t have to be that way. The Piarist School has been graduating students for the last twenty-nine years without charging anything for tuition. Not only is there no tuition, but this is a school where all of the over 220 graduates have been accepted to a college or university.

While Piarist is a Catholic school, that doesn’t mean that families have to share that religion, or any religion for that matter. The school is, and has always been, open to all families no matter the religion, race, background, or belief system.

With gas prices on the rise, the cost of transportation can be a big concern for families. At Piarist, though, that concern can be relieved with the free transportation offered to all of our students in our region from Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Martin, Lawrence, and Magoffin Counties.

Piarist offers students many extracurricular activities including volleyball, archery, track & field, a variety of student-led clubs, and many dual-credit classes with the KCTCS network.

Anyone interested in the school is invited to view the school’s Facebook or check out the website www.piaristschool.org. Families with questions about enrollment are encouraged to call the school between 8-3 to speak with Principal Father Thomas Carroll.