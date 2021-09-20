Peoples Bank completes acquisition of Premier Bank and Citizens Deposit Bank

MARIETTA, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2021 (Sponsored) -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) (Nasdaq: PEBO), parent company of Peoples Bank, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (“Premier”) (Nasdaq: PFBI) and Premier’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Premier Bank, Inc. (“Premier Bank”) and Citizens Deposit Bank & Trust, Inc. (“Citizens”). The acquisition became effective as of the close of business on September 17, 2021. Peoples and Premier first announced that they had entered into an agreement to merge on March 29, 2021.

The completed acquisition included the mergers of Premier Bank and Citizens into Peoples Bank. As a result, Premier’s 49 office locations throughout Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C., will operate as offices of Peoples Bank. This is in addition to Peoples Bank’s existing 89 office locations, including 76 bank branches in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. “We are excited to complete this transaction, which expands our presence in Kentucky and West Virginia and gains us an entry into attractive markets within Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.,” said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples. “We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of the employees of Premier and Peoples in completing this transaction. In the months ahead, we will begin introducing clients in the Premier communities to our expanded array of products and services, including electronic banking services, investments and retirement planning solutions, insurance, and an increased commercial banking capacity.”

Peoples Bank is one of only sixteen banks nationwide to have received recognition by Forbes in 2021 as a Best-In-State Bank in more than one state. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902, Peoples Bank’s mission is to be the Best Community Bank in America. Learn more about Peoples Bank and its commitment to communities at pebo.com.