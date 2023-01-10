Open Skate at The Mountain Homeplace in Paintsville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Paintsville Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Paintsville Tourism, visit https://paintsvilletourism.com/

Looking for something fun to do for the whole family? Grab a group of friends and family and join the folks over at The Mountain Homeplace on the ice for Open Skate.

Open every Friday from 4-8PM and every Saturday from 12-8PM throughout the month of January.

Skating:

General - $5

Ice Skating - $10