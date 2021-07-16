UNITE Clubs is creating a drug-free tomorrow by encouraging the youth of today, with the hope of rewritten patterns for generations to come.

Operation Unite empowers kids to stop drug abuse before it even begins through mentorship, clubs and summer camp

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Operation UNITE and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Operation UNITE, visit https://operationunite.org/.

With the rise of drug abuse across the country, one non-profit is leading the charge to rewrite that story in Eastern and Southern Kentucky, and they’re doing it through a FREE summer camp and school clubs.

The use of illicit drugs has serious costs for young people. It not only affects judgment and can lead to involvement in other risky actions, but it can also impair a young person’s ability to reach his or her goals by slowing academic progress, impairing athletic performance and affecting the ability to function in the workplace.

That’s why Operation UNITE has a wide variety of programs geared toward Kentucky kids.

Free Summer Camp Starts Next Week

Operation UNITE is back for its 15th year of Camp UNITE. The camp will be virtual again for 2021, but expanded to four days: July 27- 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Camp UNITED is going to be virtual again this year, but that doesn't mean it will be any less fun!

Kids in 6th, 7th and 8th grade will be able to choose from a wide variety of programs including: Basketball, hair and makeup, photography, and even ultimate frisbee. Campers can really customize their experience to make it the best week ever!

And even though it’s virtual, don’t worry! The kids will still experience all the fun of camp, including the camp dance and sing alongs!

Because this program is entirely supported by donations and sponsorships, parents don’t have to pay a dime for their kids to experience Camp UNITE. But, they should register their kids no later than Friday, June 25 to ensure their camper gets a T-shirt and box of supplies.

While at the surface level, Camp UNITE is good-quality fun for kids, the mission goes beyond simple entertainment. Organizers want kids to work as a team to problem solve, while growing trust and confidence among each other – knowing they’ll never have to face the difficulties of life alone.

All-Year Support for Kids

After summer ends, Operation UNITE keeps support for a future drug-free America going during the school year with UNITE Clubs.

This initiative is for students from 4th grade all the way up to seniors in high school. Through UNITE Clubs, kids get connected with positive role models, grow more confident in the classroom, and learn to make their communities better through service.

Last school year, more than 130 clubs were registered through UNITE Clubs, and that meant thousands of kids got connected to resources in their own schools aimed at education, mentorship and community service. Before COVID-19 disrupted the day-to-day of most schools, more than 10,000 kids were participating in UNITE Clubs.

Each registered UNITE Club can get a $500 reimbursement per school year to pay for club projects and activities. To be eligible, each club must participate in:

At least one club activity of their choice

At least one mentoring activity

At least one community service project

UNITE Clubs operate like any other club or organization. They must be authorized through the principal and have a school staff member assigned as a sponsor. Clubs should meet at least monthly during pre-approved school times or in an after-school setting if transportation is provided.

For more information or questions about UNITE Clubs, or to register your club, contact Alyson Salyer at asalyer@centertech.com or 1-606-889-0422.

Students with a past can find new hope in Operation UNITE programs. No student is denied membership in UNITE Clubs because of previous drug use or a reputation. Group leaders strongly discourage any discussion of past drug use among all students. The most important requirement is that starting the day they join, club members commit themselves to staying drug-free.

And Operation UNITE’s support doesn’t stop when a student graduates high school. There are so many more programs available for adults and kids alike to break the cycle of drug abuse.

More About Operation UNITE

Operation UNITE was launched on April 7, 2003, by U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers in response to a special report, “Prescription for Pain,” published by the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper during January and February of 2003. This series of articles exposed the addiction and corruption associated with drug abuse in southern and eastern Kentucky, which largely included Rogers’ Fifth Congressional District.

“UNITE” is an acronym meaning Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education. It reflects the three-pronged, comprehensive approach deemed necessary to combating substance abuse and misuse.

Operation UNITE primarily serves 32 counties in southern and eastern Kentucky, including all counties comprising the Fifth Congressional District: Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe.