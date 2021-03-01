Youth Team Leaders needed for Camp UNITE 2021

Sponsored - https://operationunite.org/

The Virtual Experience

The Camp UNITE program was held on-line for two hours each day and included both live and pre-recorded content.

Participants selected 3 activity tracks – one for each day. Nine activity tracks were offered: Arts & Crafts, Basketball, Dance, Drama, Hair & Makeup, Martial Arts, Outdoor Skills, Soccer, Ultimate Frisbee.

We still had a unique Camp Dance (see tutorial video below). Fifth District Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers provided greetings from Washington, D.C. Inspirational presentations were presented by Megan Hatton and Forest Quillen. Participants received a “Camp In A Box” with items related to their track sessions, a special camp T-shirt, and a Camp UNITE face mask. Camp UNITE 2020 The 14th annual Camp UNITE is being conducted as a Virtual Experience on July 21-23, 2020. There were 98 youth registered.

Day 1

Participants were greeted by Fifth District U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (see below) and received well-wishes from Team Leaders. The afternoon included the traditional Camp Dance, humorous videos, songs, and games. A prevention message on “The Truth About Vaping” was shared, and campers were divided into educational track sessions.

Day 2

Forest Quillen and Megan Hatton provided their inspirational “Stories of Hope” and overcoming substance abuse. Campers danced to songs, played along with games, and split into their educational track sessions.

Day 3

A prevention message on “Life With A Record” was shared along with games, songs, and a final afternoon of educational track sessions.

