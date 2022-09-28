UNITE’s Treatment Help Line provides assistance for those with a substance use disorder.

Operation UNITE provides a toll-free Treatment Referral & Help Line for anyone seeking assistance with a substance use disorder or to inquire about qualifying for a UNITE Treatment Voucher. This line is answered by a UNITE treatment team member during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours, please leave a message and a staff member will call you back the next business day.

Individuals seeking treatment for themselves or others – as well as family members who have questions or are in need of support – can call the referral line to learn about available treatment programs in the region and the appropriate steps they must take in order to enter a program that will meet their needs. All calls are kept confidential.

Through UNITE’s treatment initiative, individuals seeking help can receive information about short- or long-term treatment programs, Drug Court, or After-Care Support Groups. Low-income individuals living in UNITE’s 32-county service area may qualify for a UNITE Treatment Voucher to help cover the costs of residential treatment for drug-related addictions.

Treatment Referral & Help Line Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm EDT