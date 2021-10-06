UNITE Treatment Help Line provides assistance for substance use disorders

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Operation Unite and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Operation Unite, visit https://operationunite.org/programs/help-line/

1-866-90-UNITE (1-866-908-6483)

Operation UNITE provides a toll-free Treatment Referral & Help Line for anyone seeking assistance with a substance use disorder or to inquire about qualifying for a UNITE Treatment Voucher. This line is answered by a UNITE treatment team member during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours, please leave a message and a staff member will call you back the next business day.

Individuals seeking treatment for themselves or others – as well as family members who have questions or are in need of support – can call the referral line to learn about available treatment programs in the region and the appropriate steps they must take in order to enter a program that will meet their needs. All calls are kept confidential.

Through UNITE’s treatment initiative, individuals seeking help can receive information about short- or long-term treatment programs, Drug Court, or After-Care Support Groups. Low-income individuals living in UNITE’s 32-county service area may qualify for a UNITE Treatment Voucher to help cover the costs of residential treatment for drug-related addictions.

Treatment Referral& Help Line Hours

Monday through Friday8 am to 5 pm EDT