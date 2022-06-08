UNITE offers many free prevention and education programs for youth and adults

UNITE offers many free prevention and education programs for youth and adults

UNITE Programs & Initiatives

About Operation UNITE

“UNITE” is an acronym meaning Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education. It reflects the three-pronged, comprehensive approach deemed necessary to combating substance abuse and misuse.

Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, Inc. (Operation UNITE) is a 501(c)(3) non-stock, non-profit corporation organized and operated exclusively for educational, civic, patriotic and enhancement of society purposes under the Internal Revenue Code.

Operation UNITE was launched on April 7, 2003, by U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers in response to a special report, “Prescription for Pain,” published by the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper during January and February of 2003. This series of articles exposed the addiction and corruption associated with drug abuse in southern and eastern Kentucky, which largely included Rogers’ Fifth Congressional District.