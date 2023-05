UNITE offers many free prevention and education programs for youth and adults.

Sponsored - “UNITE” is an acronym meaning Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education. It reflects the three-pronged, comprehensive approach deemed necessary to combating substance abuse and misuse.

Operation Unite offers many different programs and Initiatives aimed at preventing the use of alcohol and drugs in today’s youth.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OF UNITE’S PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES