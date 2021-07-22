UNITE “On The Move!” is ready to come to your school

“On The Move!” is a drug education and prevention initiative. This five-component program is provided FREE to schools – through a partnership with the Kentucky Army National Guard – targeting student in 7th and 10th grades.

Using pre-test and post-test evaluations – compiled by Southeastern Program Evaluation, inc., which is affiliated with the University of Kentucky’s Prevention Research Center – “On The Move!” provides schools with real-time data collection on program instruction that is aligned with the Kentucky Core Content areas of Practical Living and Health.

The “On The Move!” program, as a whole, is designed to educate children about the dangers of making bad choices from using alcohol or other drugs. It provides them hands-on experiences for visual impairment, the brain’s reaction when impaired, and the physical reaction of the body to impairment. The combination of these elements makes the “On The Move!” initiative unique.

Since being launched in the fall of 2013, there have been 43,989 students from schools in 43 counties in four states (KY, TN, VA & WV) complete the program through June 2020. Interactive Mobile Classroom The centerpiece of this initiative is a one-of-a-kind, handicapped-accessible mobile classroom where students are educated about drugs and their effects in a relaxed, small group setting.

Students are given a written survey prior to the program arriving on campus. These students are then surveyed throughout a 40-minute PowerPoint presentation via a Qwizdom® audience response system that provides immediate feedback and yields measurable data about their perceptions before and after the presentation. This data is shared with host schools, enabling them to determine specific needs within their student populations.

Simulated Impaired Driving Experience (SIDNE) During this exercise, students utilize a battery-powered go-kart, controlled by a UNITE staff member, to simulate the effects of distraction and impairment from alcohol or other drugs on a motorist’s driving skills.

After receiving a safety briefing, students attempt to navigate a short obstacle course – and quickly experience unanticipated consequences. At the conclusion, students receive a debriefing to explain how their actions, although they may be correct, can be delayed by an impairment.

