Sponsored - Operation UNITE will host five free regional Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps in June 2022. Camps will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm at the following locations:

Monday, June 6 – Breathitt County

Monday, June 13 – Johnson Central High School, 257 North Mayo Trail, Paintsville, KY 41240

Tuesday, June 14 – McCreary County Middle School, 180 Raider Way, Stearns, KY 42647

Thursday, June 16 – Jackson County

Monday, June 20 – Harlan County

An informational program on the “Truth About Vaping” will be held for parents/guardians at each camp.

About the camps

Shoot Hoops camps provide school-age youth an opportunity to interact with positive role models, receive positive life-skill and self-esteem messages that emphasize the importance for them to stay drug-free, all while receiving basic basketball skills instruction.

All participants in the UNITE-sponsored camps receive:

A specially designed event T-shirt

A regulation autographed Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball, and

Are entered into a drawing for two portable basketball goals that are given away at the conclusion of each camp location. (You must be present to win.)

Water and food are provided to everyone attending each camp.

Adult Education

As part of each camp, parents and guardians are invited to attend a brief education program.

The 2022 program will provide information about the dangers associated with vaping.

Since inception, 2,601 adults have attended these awareness sessions.

Positive Role-Models

Some of the best volunteers at camp have been the residents and staff from residential treatment facilities located within UNITE’s service region. Their enthusiasm for helping youth make good choices, stay positive, and headed in a drug-free direction has added an extra spark to the skills instruction.

In addition, members of the host county’s UNITE Community Coalition provide much-appreciated support by assisting with registration, food preparation and service, and event cleanup.

About Jarrod Polson

Former University of Kentucky point guard and four-time All-SEC Academic Team member Jarrod Polson conducts the SHND camps.

A native of Wilmore, Polson set the Kentucky High School Athletic Association record for free throws attempted and made in a January 2009 game in which he tallied 50 points. As a senior, he helped lead West Jessamine High School to the second round of the Sweet 16 state tournament and was named First Team All-State. He finished his high-school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,884 points.

Originally a walk-on at UK, the 6-foot-2 point guard quickly impressed Coach John Calipari, who gave him a full scholarship before his freshman year began. Although receiving only limited playing time during his first two seasons – which included a National Championship during the 2011-12 season – Polson proved himself in the 2012-13 season-opening game against Maryland. After being inserted for an ailing teammate, he logged 10-points, a key steal, and clutch free throws in the waning minutes of the game to solidify his spot in the rotation.

Over his four years at UK, Polson played in 94 games, scoring a total of 140 points with a .424 field goal percentage (.313 three-point percentage). In the spring of 2014, the West Jessamine Colts retired Polson’s jersey – the first time that distinction had been awarded in school history.

Polson, who assisted with several camps in 2015 and 2016, took over the camps from SHND founder Jeff Sheppard in 2017.

For more information, visit https://operationunite.org/programs/shoot-hoops/. To Download a 2022 Sponsorship Form, click here.