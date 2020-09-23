Schools encouraged to register UNITE Clubs for 2020-21

Sponsored - UNITE Clubs – designed for students in grades 4-12 – help youth develop healthy attitudes and behaviors by learning and practicing life skills, enhancing academic performance, connecting peers, adults, communities and learning through service. Youth are involved in developing and conducting activities designed to help make their schools and communities healthy and drug-free as well as mentoring younger students.

About UNITE Clubs

Operation UNITE recommends that clubs be broken down by grades – elementary, middle and high – because children are often more comfortable around others of the same age. Club members agree to educate themselves and their peers in the importance of remaining drug free, and to help raise awareness about the dangers of illegal substance abuse and all the issues that surround drug abuse.

Registered UNITE Clubs can be reimbursed up to $500 per school year for allowable resources to assist with projects and activities. Each club must participate in:

At least one club activity of their choice

At least one mentoring activity

At least one community service project

UNITE Clubs operate like any other club or organization. They must be authorized through the principal and have a school staff member assigned as a sponsor. Clubs should meet at least monthly during pre-approved school times or in an after-school setting if transportation is provided.

No student should be denied membership because of past drug use or reputation. In fact, discussions of past drug use is strongly discouraged; the most important consideration is that all members be committed to being drug-free.

While the challenges of youth development are both immense and complex, school systems have an ability to instill deep, lasting changes in people’s lives. Research shows that teens are starting to experiment with drugs at earlier ages. Every young person is at risk.

The use of illicit drugs has serious costs for young people. It not only affects judgment and can lead to involvement in other risky actions, but it can also impair a young person’s ability to reach his or her goals by slowing academic progress, impairing athletic performance and affecting the ability to function in the workplace.

For more information or questions about UNITE Clubs, or to register your club, contact Alyson Salyer at asalyer@centertech.com or 1-606-889-0422.

UNITE Club Handbook