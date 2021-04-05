Safely dispose of your unused medications in UNITE Med Drop Boxes

Safely dispose of your unused medications in UNITE Med Drop Boxes

Sponsored - To make it easier for citizens to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications – both prescription and over-the-counter – medication drop boxes are available throughout the UNITE service region in conjunction with police agencies and local governments.

Since October 1, 2012, UNITE has collected 40,476.7 pounds (more than 20.23 tons) of medications from these drop boxes (updated 10-30-20).

Permanent Drop Box Locations

There are 48 medication drop boxes in or adjacent to Operation UNITE’s service area. These boxes are available during regular business hours.

Scroll down for list of Drop Box locations, by county, serviced by UNITE.

Please remove all identifying labels from prescription pill bottles before depositing them in these boxes. Liquid medications, illicit drugs, and items with a needle are not accepted at these locations.

For a listing of additional prescription drug collection locations in Kentucky visit the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy website.

Medication Drop Box Locations

Bath County

Owingsville Police Department

Bell County

Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville

Middlesboro Police Department

Pineville Police Department

Boyd County

Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Cattlesburg

Breathitt County

Jackson Police Department

Carter County

Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson

Clay County

Manchester Police Department

Elliott County

Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, Sandy Hook

Floyd County

Martin Police Department

Prestonsburg Police Department

Harlan County

Cumberland Police Department

Evarts Police Department

Harlan County Sheriff’s Office

Harlan Police Department

Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKee

Johnson County

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville

Paintsville Police Department

Knott County

Knott County Sheriff’s Office, Hindman

Knox County

Barbourville Police Department

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Barbourville

Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London

London Police Department

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa

Lee County

Beattyville Police Department

Leslie County

Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, Hyden

Letcher County

Jenkins Police Department

Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, Whitesburg

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Stanford

Magoffin County

Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office, Salyersville

Martin County

Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Inez

McCreary County

McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley City

Menifee County

Menifee County Sheriff’s Office, Frenchburg

Morgan County

West Liberty Police Department

Owsley County

Owsley County Sheriff’s Office, Booneville

Perry County

Hazard Police Department

Pike County

Pikeville Police Department

Powell County

Clay City Municipal Building

Powell County Courthouse

Pulaski County

Pulaski County 911 Center

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset

Rockcastle County

Mt. Vernon City Hall

Rowan County

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead

Wayne County

Monticello Police Department

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello

Whitley County

Williamsburg Police Department, City Hall

Corbin Police Department

Wolfe County

Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, Campton