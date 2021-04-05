Safely dispose of your unused medications in UNITE Med Drop Boxes

Sponsored - To make it easier for citizens to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications – both prescription and over-the-counter – medication drop boxes are available throughout the UNITE service region in conjunction with police agencies and local governments.
Since October 1, 2012, UNITE has collected 40,476.7 pounds (more than 20.23 tons) of medications from these drop boxes (updated 10-30-20).
Permanent Drop Box Locations
There are 48 medication drop boxes in or adjacent to Operation UNITE’s service area. These boxes are available during regular business hours.
Scroll down for list of Drop Box locations, by county, serviced by UNITE.
Please remove all identifying labels from prescription pill bottles before depositing them in these boxes. Liquid medications, illicit drugs, and items with a needle are not accepted at these locations.
For a listing of additional prescription drug collection locations in Kentucky visit the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy website.
Medication Drop Box Locations
Bath County
Owingsville Police Department
Bell County
Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville
Middlesboro Police Department
Pineville Police Department
Boyd County
Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Cattlesburg
Breathitt County
Jackson Police Department
Carter County
Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson
Clay County
Manchester Police Department
Elliott County
Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, Sandy Hook
Floyd County
Martin Police Department
Prestonsburg Police Department
Harlan County
Cumberland Police Department
Evarts Police Department
Harlan County Sheriff’s Office
Harlan Police Department
Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKee
Johnson County
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville
Paintsville Police Department
Knott County
Knott County Sheriff’s Office, Hindman
Knox County
Barbourville Police Department
Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Barbourville
Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London
London Police Department
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa
Lee County
Beattyville Police Department
Leslie County
Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, Hyden
Letcher County
Jenkins Police Department
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, Whitesburg
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Stanford
Magoffin County
Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office, Salyersville
Martin County
Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Inez
McCreary County
McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley City
Menifee County
Menifee County Sheriff’s Office, Frenchburg
Morgan County
West Liberty Police Department
Owsley County
Owsley County Sheriff’s Office, Booneville
Perry County
Hazard Police Department
Pike County
Pikeville Police Department
Powell County
Clay City Municipal Building
Powell County Courthouse
Pulaski County
Pulaski County 911 Center
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset
Rockcastle County
Mt. Vernon City Hall
Rowan County
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead
Wayne County
Monticello Police Department
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello
Whitley County
Williamsburg Police Department, City Hall
Corbin Police Department
Wolfe County
Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, Campton