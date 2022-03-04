Safely dispose of your unused medications in one of UNITE’s Medication Drop Boxes

Medication Drop Boxes & Take-Back Days

To make it easier for citizens to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications – both prescription and over-the-counter – medication drop boxes are available throughout the UNITE service region in conjunction with police agencies and local governments.

Since October 1, 2012, UNITE has collected 46,349.7 pounds (more than 23.175 tons) of medications from these drop boxes (updated 10-25-21).

Permanent Drop Box Locations

There are 48 medication drop boxes in or adjacent to Operation UNITE’s service area. These boxes are available during regular business hours.

Please remove all identifying labels from prescription pill bottles before depositing them in these boxes. Liquid medications, illicit drugs, and items with a needle are not accepted at these locations.

For a listing of additional prescription drug collection locations in Kentucky, visit the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy website.

Click Here for Drop Box locations, by county, serviced by UNITE.