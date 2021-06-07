Resources, support available for those dealing with a substance use disorder

Operation UNITE works closely to support treatment and recovery programs throughout southern and eastern Kentucky, but realizes more must be done. Those confronted with a loved one who is dealing with a substance use disorder don’t always know where to turn for help. Below is a listing of programs that may be able to offer assistance.

Websites & Help Lines

Treatment Referral Help Line

Connecting individuals and families in the 32-county UNITE service region with treatment and support options – 1-866-90-UNITE (1-866-908-6483).

KY HELP Call Center

Connecting individuals and families in Kentucky with treatment and support resources for substance use disorders – 1-8338-KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357).

Casey’s Law

A website with details about Kentucky’s involuntary treatment act for those who suffer from the disease of addiction.

On-Line Provider Directory An interactive map offered by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services where you may select by county, health plan and provider type.

Angel Initiative The Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative enables anyone battling a substance use disorder to obtain immediate assistance in finding a residential treatment program without fear of retribution.

FindHelpNowKY.org A real-time substance use disorder treatment availability locator and information center for Kentucky. Includes community mental health centers; private, non-profit, and faith-based treatment providers; and providers of medication assisted treatment.

FindTreatment.gov

A website by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) with information on thousands of state-licensed providers who specialize in treating substance use disorders, addiction, and mental illness.

For More Resources, Click Link Below https://operationunite.org/programs/help-available/