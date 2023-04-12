6 regional UNITE Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball camps planned for June 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Operation Unite and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Operation Unite, visit https://operationunite.org/programs/shoot-hoops.

Tuesday, June 6 | Floyd County | Floyd Central High School, 651 KY 680 West, Eastern, KY 41622

Thursday, June 8 | Lee County | Lee County High School, 599 Lee Avenue, Beattyville, KY 41311

Tuesday, June 13 | Lawrence County | Lawrence County High School, 100 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY 41230

Thursday, June 15 | Wayne County | Wayne County Middle School, 95 Champions Drive, Monticello, KY 42633

Tuesday, June 20 | Laurel County | Laurel-London Optimist Club, 383 Sinking Creek Road, London, KY 40741

Thursday, June 22 | Garrard County | Garrard County Middle School, 304 West Maple Street, Lancaster, KY 40444

All camps begin at 4 pm and end at 7 pm. There is no preregistration, but participants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early to sign-in. Basketballs and T-shirts are distributed at the end of camp, and you must be present to win the 2 basketball goals that will be given away at each camp.

This year’s awareness program for parents/guardians will address the dangers posed by fentanyl, which accounted for approximately 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2021, the last year data is available from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

About the camps

Shoot Hoops camps provide school-age youth an opportunity to interact with positive role models, receive positive life-skill and self-esteem messages that emphasize the importance for them to stay drug-free, all while receiving basic basketball skills instruction.

All participants in the UNITE-sponsored camps receive:

A specially designed event T-shirt

A regulation autographed Shoot Hoops Not Drugs basketball

They are also entered into a drawing for two portable basketball goals that are given away at the conclusion of each camp location. (You must be present to win.)

Water and food are provided to everyone attending each camp.