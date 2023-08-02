Need assistance, resources, or support for a substance use issue? KY HELP Statewide Call Center is ready to help.

Sponsored - Operation UNITE staffs the KY HELP Statewide Call Center, a toll-free line providing personalized, compassionate assistance and resources for Kentuckians seeking help for a substance use disorder and offering support to their families.

Individuals seeking treatment for themselves or others – as well as family members who have questions or are in need of support – can call 1-8338-KYHELP (1-833-859-4357) toll-free and speak with a specialist about available services most relevant to their needs.

The line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (EDT) and on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. (EDT)

You may also receive assistance via email to SWCC@centertech.com.

KY HELP staff provides crisis management and assists clients make informed decisions about treatment. Outreach services are available for up to one year. All calls are kept confidential. For after-hours assistance, individuals should contact the KY/Opioid & Assistance Resource Hotline: 1-800-854-6813

Background

Creation of the KY HELP Statewide Call Center – staffed by Operation UNITE and funded by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet – was announced on November 17, 2017. Screening and Referral Specialists began connecting individuals across the Commonwealth to resources on December 1, 2017.

Kentucky’s age-adjusted drug overdose rate increased 53.7% from 2019 to 2020, the second highest increase in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in July 2021. The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy announced in August 2021 that 1,964 Kentuckians had died of a drug overdose in 2020 — a 49% increase from 2019. Opioids were involved in 90% of these deaths, and fentanyl was detected in more than 70% of all cases.

In the United States, there were 93,331 overdose deaths in 2020 – 1 overdose death every 5.63 minutes! This was the largest single-year increase ever recorded. According to CDC data, fentanyl was involved in more than 60% of these deaths. Cocaine, methamphetamine, as well as natural and semi-synthetic opioids, were also major contributors.

