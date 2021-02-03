“I Am UNITE“ scholarship deadline is March 26

Sponsored - “I Am UNITE” Scholarships

2021 Scholarship Application Available – Deadline March 26

“I Am UNITE” Scholarships provide high school seniors with $1,500 to be used for post-secondary education expenses. Funding for these scholarships comes from private, tax-deductible donations to UNITE.

These scholarships honor youth – whom we call UNITE Ambassadors – who have excelled not only during their senior year, but throughout much of their undergraduate careers by being champions for anti-drug efforts within their schools and communities. Recipients have provided peer mentorship, leadership, and community service; they serve as an inspiration to others. They are making a difference as a “Voice of Hope.”

The “I Am UNITE” Scholarship program was created in the spring of 2013. Over the past six years, UNITE has awarded 177 scholarships to seniors in its service region. (Through the 2019-20 school year.)

Eligibility Requirements