I Am UNITE Scholarship application deadline is March 25

Sponsored - Deadline to apply is Friday, March 25, 2022

“I Am UNITE” Scholarships provide high school seniors with $1,500 to be used for post-secondary education expenses. Funding for these scholarships comes from private, tax-deductible donations to UNITE.

These scholarships honor youth – whom we call UNITE Ambassadors – who have excelled not only during their senior year, but throughout much of their undergraduate careers by being champions for anti-drug efforts within their schools and communities. Recipients have provided peer mentorship, leadership, and community service; they serve as an inspiration to others. They are making a difference as a “Voice of Hope.”

The “I Am UNITE” Scholarship program was created in the spring of 2013.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for an “I Am UNITE” Scholarship, high school seniors must:

Complete and sign an application (available February 2022).

Be a member of their school’s UNITE Club; have attended Camp UNITE as a camper, Junior Team Leader, or Team Leader; and/or who have been directly impacted by substance misuse or that of a family member.

Attend school within UNITE’s 32-county service region.

Submit a typed Essay of 500 words or less detailing how they exemplify the theme “I Am UNITE.”

Have a GPA of 2.75 unweighted, or 3.75 weighted.

Provide two letters of recommendation (one from a school employee and one from a community member).

Provide a copy of their unofficial high school transcript.

Scholarship Application

https://operationunite.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/I_Am_UNITE_Scholarship_Packet_2022.pdf