“I Am UNITE” Scholarship application deadline is Friday, March 17

Sponsored - Applications For 2022-23 Scholarships Now Available

Deadline March 17, 2023

“I Am UNITE” Scholarships provide high school seniors with $1,500 to be used for post-secondary education expenses. Funding for these scholarships comes from private, tax-deductible donations to UNITE.

These scholarships honor youth – whom we call UNITE Ambassadors – who have excelled not only during their senior year, but throughout much of their undergraduate careers by being champions for anti-drug efforts within their schools and communities. Recipients have provided peer mentorship, leadership, and community service; they serve as an inspiration to others. They are making a difference as a “Voice of Hope.”

“I Am UNITE” Scholarship program was created in the spring of 2013.

Through the 2021-22 school year, UNITE has awarded 219 scholarships to seniors in its service region worth $328,500.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for an “I Am UNITE” Scholarship, high school seniors must:

Complete and sign an application (available February 2023).

Be a member of their school’s UNITE Club; have attended Camp UNITE as a camper, Junior Team Leader, or Team Leader; and/or who have been directly impacted by substance misuse or that of a family member.

Attend school within UNITE’s 32-county service region.

Submit a typed Essay of 500 words or less detailing how they exemplify the theme “I Am UNITE.”

Have a GPA of 2.75 unweighted, or 3.75 weighted.

Provide two letters of recommendation (one from a school employee and one from a community member).

Provide a copy of their unofficial high school transcript.

Visit https://operationunite.org/programs/scholarships/ to learn more.