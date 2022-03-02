Camp UNITE will be back in person in July 2022. Team Leaders needed.

Sponsored - Camp UNITE 2021 will again be presented as a virtual experience, but has been expanded to four days to provide many new and exciting elements.
Celebrating Camp UNITE’s 15th Summer!
July 27-30, 2021
1 pm to 4 pm each day
Campers were able to select up to three of the nine activity tracks to be presented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the focus is a bit less structured and focused on fun interactions between campers and staff.
Some of the highlights of this year’s camp include:
- Virtual Teams and Team Leaders
- Competitions and games with prizes
- Virtual talent show
- A special Mystery TV segment
- Service project