Camp UNITE will be back in person in July 2022. Team Leaders needed.

Sponsored - Camp UNITE 2021 will again be presented as a virtual experience, but has been expanded to four days to provide many new and exciting elements.

Celebrating Camp UNITE’s 15th Summer!

July 27-30, 2021

1 pm to 4 pm each day

Campers were able to select up to three of the nine activity tracks to be presented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the focus is a bit less structured and focused on fun interactions between campers and staff.

Some of the highlights of this year’s camp include:

Virtual Teams and Team Leaders

Competitions and games with prizes

Virtual talent show

A special Mystery TV segment

Service project

