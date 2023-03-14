Camp UNITE coming to UPike in July 2023

Sponsored - Get ready to have an exciting summer!

Camp UNITE will celebrate its 17th summer in July 2023 on the University of Pikeville campus. Details about camp are still being developed and will be announced as soon as they are available. Check back frequently or stay tuned to UNITE’s Facebook Page for information about how to apply to be a Camper, a Team Mentor, or to serve as a volunteer.

In the meantime, check out the links below to see the fun and excitement from last year’s Camp UNITE, held on the campus of Morehead State University.

Hope Renewed. Rise!

The past few years we have experienced many difficulties between the pandemic and the increase in overdose deaths with the outbreak of fentanyl. We have faced these epidemics head on. In the last year, our communities began to rebuild from the remote experience we had in the first year and a half of the pandemic. We learned how to come together and lean on one another in our greatest time of unknown. The ability to be back in person renews our hope. Hope that children can be the difference in their own lives. Hope that these children can also help others. With renewed hope, WE RISE and we rise TOGETHER.

Celebrating Camp UNITE’s 16th summer!

After a two years of holding Camp UNITE virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp UNITE returned in person July 18-22, 2022, on the campus of Morehead State University. There were 85 Campers, 37 Team Leaders, and more than 80 Volunteers, in addition to UNITE staff.

The 16th annual Camp UNITE featured the theme: “Hope Renewed. RISE!” Camp activities are designed to develop leadership and communication skills, promote teamwork and problem solving, instill confidence and trust, and let youth know they do not have to face difficult situations on their own.

Campers were able to select from 12 activity tracks: Art, Archery, Basketball, Dance, Drama, Football, Hair & Makeup, Karate, Outdoor Skills, Soccer, Tennis, and Volleyball. In addition, all campers participated in field games, community service projects, demonstrations, swimming, and much more.

Click Here for More Information