Anonymously report suspicious drug activity in your area

Sponsored - Operation UNITE provides a toll-free Drug Tip Line as a way for residents to anonymously report suspicious activity in its service region.

Drug Tip Line: 1-866-424-4382

This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for callers to leave confidential tip information on an answering machine.

UNITE detectives will listen to every message, and delete them once the time information is logged. You may remain anonymous. However, if you would like to speak with a detective regarding your drug tip, please provide your name and a call-back number.

No piece of information is too small. Please remember that it takes time to investigate drug tips and you should not expect to see immediate results.

If you believe the behavior you are reporting poses the threat of imminent harm to others you should call 911.

When You Call