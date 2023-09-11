Anonymously report suspicious drug activity in your area

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Operation Unite and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Operation Unite, visit https://operationunite.org/programs/tip-line/

Drug Tip Line

1-866-424-4382

Operation UNITE provides a toll-free Drug Tip Line as a way for residents to anonymously report suspicious activity in its service region. This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for callers to leave confidential tip information on an answering machine.

UNITE detectives will listen to every message, and delete them once the time information is logged. You may remain anonymous. However, if you would like to speak with a detective regarding your drug tip, please provide your name and a call-back number.

No piece of information is too small. Please remember that it takes time to investigate drug tips and you should not expect to see immediate results.

When You Call

Callers should provide detailed information, such as:

County, city or other jurisdiction in which the suspicious activity is taking place

Road name or highway number where the activity is occurring

Name(s) of the people involved in the activity

A description of the activity that is taking place

Time of day the activity was observed

What types of drugs are involved

A description of any vehicles involved, including license tag number

Whether there are children in the home or around the activity

If there are any guns or other weapons at that location