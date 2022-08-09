The 70th annual NIBROC Festival will take place August 11-13, 2022

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NIBROC Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NIBROC Festival, visit www.southernkychamber.com.

The 70th annual NIBROC Festival will take place om August 11-13, 2022.

The NIBROC (Corbin spelled backwards) Festival began in 1952 and although many things have changed through the years, the festival continues to be a big draw around the Southern Kentucky region with free entertainment nightly.

The 70th Annual Festival will feature The Frontmen on Saturday, August 13th at 9:30 PM. The Frontmen is a collaborative effort of Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar and Kentucky’s own Larry Stewart of Restless Heart. Selling a combined 30 million records, The Frontmen will be playing a variety of songs from all 3 bands, including many of their 30 #1 hits.

The group recently put their massive catalog of hits to work, including “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “Amazed” and “God Blessed Texas,” on tour with Alabama and kick-started the Harley-Davidson crowd in Deadwood, South Dakota, at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“The thing about the three of us is we are better together than each of us was by ourselves,” McDonald said.

“The beauty of the show is that people can come and just sit there for two hours and go, “I sang along with every single song. I loved every one of them.”

“There is a common thread that runs through the songs we have all recorded over the years that just fits like a glove,” Rushlow added. “It is quite powerful and certainly is the soundtrack to all of our lives.”

“We have a great time,” Larry Stewart says. “There’s no egos. We just enjoy doing it. It’s easy for us to work together. We know what to expect. It must’ve been meant to be.”

Stewart’s Restless Heart launched in 1984 with their self-titled debut album and went on to collect eight No. 1 hits and sing-along favorites, including “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right),” “Wheels,” “Fast Movin’ Train” and “A Tender Lie.” They were named Top Vocal Group by the Academy of Country Music in 1989.

Rushlow’s Little Texas kicked off in 1991 with Top 10 hits “Some Guys Have All the Love” and “First Time for Everything,” then followed up with its debut album of the same name. Subsequent hits include “God Blessed Texas,” “Kick a Little,” “My Love,” “What Might Have Been” and “Amy’s Back in Austin.” Little Texas won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Vocal Group in 1993.

McDonald joined Lonestar in 1992, and the group achieved nine No. 1 songs, including: “No News,” “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “What About Now,” “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” “Mr. Mom” and “Amazed” -- an eight-week No. 1 song and the most popular country song of 1999. “Amazed” was the Academy of Country Music’s Single and Song of the Year in 1999, and Lonestar was the Top Vocal Group for the ACM and the Country Music Association in 2001.

During periods of downtime over the years, and THE FRONTMEN organically built a concept they’ve been working toward for more than a decade. McDonald and Stewart first connected when they played a radio show in Louisiana. McDonald broached the idea with Stewart: three lead singers, one band and nothing but hits. Rushlow joined soon after, and the trio went on an extended international tour of military bases. The soldiers’ reaction affirmed what they already thought – people want to hear their songs.

Playing on Friday, August 12th at 9:30 PM are The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty Tribute Band. The international touring band The Wildflowers are America’s #1 tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

“Who doesn’t love Tom Petty?” bassist Darryell Stone asked himself one day in 2012 while listening to the radio. There was only one answer he could imagine, “Nobody.” Testing his hypothesis, Stone polled friends, family and fellow musicians how they felt about Petty. The result was always the same. Everyone loves Tom Petty.

One of these fellow musicians just happened to be Tom Petty’s doppelganger, guitarist and lead vocalist Jonathan Guthrie. Guthrie was an avid fan and had always fantasized about being a Heartbreaker. As two seasoned musicians and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers fans, there was really only one thing for them to do – form a Tom Petty tribute band.

Rounding out the entertainment schedule are Paint Creek and Gravel Switch starting at 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 11th, Rhythm City Roove on Friday evening at 7:30 PM and fan favorite County Wide, opening for The Frontmen at 7:30 PM on Saturday.

Come out to the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival for the carnival, vendors, sporting tournaments and stay for the free live entertainment. We hope to see everyone there!