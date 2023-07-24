Are you searching for a rewarding career in behavioral health?

Are you searching for a rewarding career in behavioral health?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, visit https://www.mtcomp.org/.

Are you searching for a rewarding career in behavioral health?

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is hosting a job fair in Georgetown on Wednesday, July 26th, 10am-3pm, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 110 Grandstand Drive, Georgetown, KY.

We are HIRING ON SITE for positions in SCOTT, BOURBON, CLARK, FAYETTE, AND HARRISON COUNTIES: Master’s, Bachelor’s, and High School-level behavioral health positions, including Therapists, Case Managers, Peer Support Specialists, School Based positions, and more. Join us for this exciting opportunity!

For more information, please contact Brandt Briggs: Brandt.Briggs@mtcomp.org

We are HIRING ON SITE for many positions! including:

• Bachelor’s* and Master’s-Level** Behavioral Health Professionals

• Numerous High School/GED Positions

• Case Managers BS/BA*; 1 Year Human Svc. Exp. w/ Target Population

• Peer Support Specialists HS/GED; 2 Years in Recovery; PSS Certification among others!

*BS/BA Human Services: i.e., Psychology, Sociology, Social Work, Counseling

**Master’s Licensure: i.e., CSW, MFTA, LPCA, LPCC, LCSW, LMFT, or equivalent

Join Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Wednesday, July 26th!

Please bring the following required documentation:

• Social Security Card*

• Driver’s License*

• Resume

• Proof of Car Insurance showing you as a listed driver

• Highest Level Diploma or Official Transcript**

• Voided Check with your name on it for Direct Deposit

• Names, Social Security Numbers and Dates of Birth of Beneficiaries

* Name on your SS Card and Driver’s License must match.

** If you do not have an official transcript, please order it and have it mailed to: MCCC | Attn: Kathy Goble-Baldridge | 104 South Front Ave. | Prestonsburg, KY 41653.

If you have access to your unofficial transcript please bring that with you to the job fair, along with your diploma.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Affirmative Action Employer.Employment opportunity is offered based on job qualifications regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, pregnancy, sexual orientation, age, physical or mental disability, protected veteran or victimization status.