8th Annual Moonbow Eggfest comes to Corbin, KY

Sponsored - In September of 2014, a small group of Big Green Egg fans joined forces with the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission in an effort to show off Corbin’s charm and hospitality while delighting Big Green Egg enthusiast and “foodies” from around the world. Home of the Original KFC and the Moonbow at Cumberland Falls State Park, Corbin seemed like a natural fit to bring chefs and guests alike together for good times, great fun and amazing food. Hence, the Moonbow Eggfest was born.

This year, Corbin is hosting its 8th Annual Moonbow Eggfest on September 10, 2022 from 9am to 3pm on Depot Street in downtown Corbin. Forty Chefs from all over the country will be coming in to prepare and share their culinary treats cooked on their Big Green Egg Komodo style clay cooker. Event patrons will have an opportunity to taste a wide variety of recipes, some of which include smoked meats, breads and baked goods, pizza, stir fry, casseroles, dips, roasted vegetables, macaroni and cheese and more, directly off of the Egg.

In addition to celebrity chefs, food, recipe sharing and fellowship, the event will also feature the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In car show. There will be hundreds of beautiful classic cars and hot rods on display to delight car enthusiasts. Should you get thirsty, Chenault Vineyards out of Richmond will be selling handcrafted wine for those interested in purchasing an adult beverage separate from their taster ticket, as well as a variety of Pepsi products.

Have you purchased a Big Green Egg, or are you considering it? The ceramic cookers will be available to purchase the day of the event at a one-time-only reduced rate. There will also be a variety of rubs, sauces, tools and accessories available for purchase. New to the entire experience? Jeff Raymond from Big Green Egg will be on hand to teach folks how to use their cooker, and will be offering a variety of classes that day. His demo schedule can be found below:

10AM: EGG 101-Everything you need to know about the purchase of your new BGE

12PM: Smoking Meats -How to cook BBQ Pulled Pork, Brisket and More!

2PM: Seafood Sensations-How to cook sensational seafood on your BGE

Taster tickets are available in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moonbow-eggfest-2022-tickets-367896858407?aff=erelexpmlt or they can be purchased the day of the event. There are several packages available to fit every family size ranging from $20 for a single ticket to $50 for a family of four. Tickets allow folks to sample a wide variety of food all day…and rest assured it will seem like a feast, leaving you stuffed to the gills.

For more information and details about the event, visit www.moonboweggfest.com or call the Corbin Tourism office at 606-528-8860.