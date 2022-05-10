Sponsored - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which means there no better time to ask yourself if you’re prioritizing your mental health. Perhaps you should take a screening. Or learn more about your local mental health resources.

“With mental health entering more of our daily conversations, it’s critical that everyone has a solid foundation of knowledge about it,” said Marcie Timmerman, Mental Health America of Kentucky Executive Director. “That’s why for Mental Health Month this year, we are getting back to basics. We want to ensure that our community knows about resources we can provide no matter where you live in Kentucky.”

While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. The first step is to seek a screening. This can be done for free by visiting www.mhaky.org/mhascreenings, and gives you a snapshot of your mental health as well as provides tools and resources to help you understand your results.

“Since the start of the pandemic, mental health awareness has taken on a new level. An increasing number of folks are starting to see it for what it is: one important component of your overall health and well-being, just like your physical health. But mental health conditions, resources, and conversations can still feel complicated and out of reach,” says Timmerman.

Remember, get a check up from the neck up! Start with a free anonymous screening and go from there. Additionally, Mental Health America of Kentucky has provided a toolkit with free, practical resources to introduce mental health topics like recognizing warning signs, knowing the factors that can lead to mental health conditions, maintaining mental wellness and seeking help for mental health. You can always access this toolkit, and review upcoming event dates and details, on the website: www.mhaky.org/may.

About Mental Health America of Kentucky

Mental Health America of Kentucky is an affiliate of Mental Health America. The nonprofit seeks to improve the accessibility and quality of mental health and substance use services through advocacy with local, state and federal policy-makers, education of the public, and promotion of research-based practices among providers. Mental Health America of Kentucky is the Commonwealth’s longest serving mental health organization.