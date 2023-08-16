Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Make A Wish Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Make A Wish Foundation, visit https://one.bidpal.net/dinnerunderthestars/welcome

DATE/TIME/LOCATIONS: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza, Pikeville, KY.

WISH EVENT ORGANIZERS: Ten Member Committee organized by local Make-A-Wish East KY Council Member Terri Walters and Kitty Baird, Kim Carter, Jessica Charles, Theresa Dawahare, Cody Johnson, Brittany Ratliff, Connie Scott, Kitty Walters, and Robin Wells. The event is organized under the supervision of Faith Hacker, the Senior Advancement Officer of Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

ABOUT DINNER UNDER THE STARS FOR WISHES: This is an evening about making the local community aware of Make-A-Wish through a program of stories about its impact on critically il children and their families and about raising money for wishes. What is unique about this event is Make-A-Wish will allocate 100% of the money raised to help grant wishes for approved Wish Kids in Pike, Floyd, and Martin County communities. Those attending will enjoy dining and dancing under the stars to the musical entertainment of Bravo Live DJ. The event is produced under the guidelines, regulations, and approval of Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky &Indiana, the local chapter of Make-A-Wish. All donors will receive an acknowledgment. Tickets will be $50.00 per person and will be available online or can be purchased from an organizer by check. 100% of this amount will go to wishes. Sponsorship is available and will also go 100% to wishes. We are able to do this through generous donations by the Appalachian Wireless Arena of the Plaza space where the event will be held, a generous donor for payment to Bravo Live DJ for the evening’s entertainment, and generous donors) for payment to Elite Catering for the wonderful food from that will be served. The generosity has already started!

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS:

$10,000/Premier - Your name and logo, if desired, will be used on pre-event advertising and will be mentioned in any interviews. There will be recognition by signage and by announcement from the stage the evening of the event and by name inclusion in the event program. Seating for eight at the event will be provided.

$5,000/Gold - There will be recognition by signage and by announcement from the stage the evening of the event and by name inclusion in the event program. Seating for eight will be provided at the event.

$2500/Silver - There will be recognition by signage and by announcement from the stage the evening of the event and by name inclusion in the event program. Seating for four will be provided at the event.

$1,000/Bronze - There will be recognition by signage and by announcement from the stage the evening of the event and by name inclusion in the event program. Seating for two will be provided at the event.

Sponsorship Checks can be made out to Make-A-Wish and in the memo line include the event name: Dinner Under the Stars for Wishes. Checks can be mailed to Terri Walters at PO Box 1167, Pikeville, KY 41502 or hand delivered to any one of the local event committee members/organizers. Checks will be bundled to be delivered to Make-A-Wish OKI on September 26, 2023. Please mail checks by August 25th.

WHY SAY YES TO SPONSOR THIS EVENT: All the money raised by this event will stay locally to help us grant wishes for children in our community. This is an incredible opportunity to be a part of a night of giving “Wishes” to our local kids that have never happened in the history of Make-A-Wish in Pike, Floyd, and Martin counties.

The local chapter serves children in every county of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of three hundred counties. It receives referrals from 14 different children’s hospitals. Currently, there are 107 children in the Eastern KY area waiting for a wish. A local county breakdown shows 5 children in Pike County, 1 child in Floyd County, and 2 children in Martin County waiting for wishes. There are many more on the list, but this is the number who have reached the level of full medical approval and both submission and approval of their wish.

The children awaiting wishes often live in a climate of “no”- no friends, no sports, no playing outside, etc. Make-A-Wish says “yes” to something they deeply want, and that “yes” is very powerful. Wishes would provide what medicine cannot - extraordinary and memorable experiences that allow children to take their focus off the illness and give a sense of renewed normalcy. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their critical illnesses, potentially improving their quality of life and producing better health outcomes.

Ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) is the average cost of a wish. With a donation at this level, you can help grant a wish for a child to meet their favorite celebrity, be a model, take a trip or give back to their hospital, school, or community.

If you need any additional information regarding sponsorship, you can contact Terri Walters by cell at 606.422.9995 or by email at terri.walters@twalterslaw.com.

We hope you will consider being a part of this first-ever event in our community. Let’s come together to support the “Wishes” of our critically ill children and transform a life through hope!